Political analyst. Why doesn't Armenia PM dare to open Amulsar roads?

Globally, PM Nikol Pashinyan's authorities do not dare to open the Amulsar gold mine roads, as he knows perfectly well how he has dismantled the Police of Armenia. Political analyst Argishti Kiviryan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

He added as follows:

(…) and in this case has no confidence that in the face of serious local resistance, the current power structures are able to do so with their preparedness.

These are not the police of the time of [third president] Serzh [Sargsyan], who [the police], in case of a relative command, were able to neutralize the wave of protests against the authorities by force even until the last day before the change of power.

These are the police that were completely dismantled under Nikol's rule, and that was precisely what [ex-Police chief] Valeriy Osipyan had said to these authorities directly before his resignation, who it’s not that he was not ready to carry out the operation, but only warned that even the current police might not be able to do so properly even in case of great wish.

Nikol managed to dismantle the power structures in a year and a half so that he is currently left unprotected globally. A fire properly organized from any spark is capable of collapsing not only the power structures, but also mechanically dismantling the current power amorphous and fluid pyramid.

At present, a well-organized force with far fewer supporters is capable of accomplishing much faster than what Nikol accomplished in April 2018.

Of course, theoretically Nikol will try to restore the police resources now, but that is not an effective management of the fake; it requires serious knowledge, team and will, which if had been, especially there was no meaning in dismantling the police. In the case of literate reforms it could have been transformed into a very exemplary and effectively working structure, from which both the state and the people would have benefitted.