Armenia premier visits family of firefighter who died during fire near Vanadzor

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited today in Vanadzor the family of fire and rescue worker Samvel Develyan, who died yesterday while carrying out firefighting in the mountains near this town in Lori Province.
The Prime Minister extended his condolences and support to the family, relatives and friends of 22-year-old Develyan.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that one of the firefighters who had sustained burns, Samvel Develyan, was killed and another, 27-year-old Edgar Grigoryan, was injured in a fire in Lori Province on October 25, in the forest of the Bazum mountain range.
Grigoryan was helicoptered to Yerevan. He is in very critical condition.