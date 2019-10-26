Today marks 20th anniversary of Armenia parliament terrorist attack

Chile president asks ministers to resign

Libya-flagged patrol boats threaten ship rescuing migrants in Mediterranean

More than 380,000 people petition for Brexit referendum

Putin, Macron discuss by phone Russia's Syria deal with Turkey

Man trespasses Armenia border, on horseback

Fire breaks out at Holy Etchmiadzin

Armenia premier visits family of firefighter who died during fire near Vanadzor

Former head of Kentron district: There was no friction with Yerevan mayor, he's my friend

Political analyst. Why doesn't Armenia PM dare to open Amulsar roads?

Armenia ex-ruling party official: These people continue to take everyone for long-eared

Incident at Armenia casino turns into scuffle

Armenia PM: Changes taking place in Vanadzor will bring new opportunities to its residents

Car rolls into canyon in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Travel blogger fakes pregnancy not to pay baggage fees

Armenia premier in Vanadzor: This park will finally be place for good, normal rally

Trump complains to Apple CEO that there is no home button on his iPhone

Catalonia mayors call on Madrid to grant region right to self-determination

Turkey assures Germany that operations in northeastern Syria are temporary

Signature campaign launches in support of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

WB on Armenia tertiary education: Universities in Armenia are continuing to face serious financial strain

Armenia official: My salary is equal to that of all ministers

Armenia PM participating in Vanadzor Day events

Economist on Armenia position in Doing Business 2020 report: It doesn't matter

SANA: Erdogan terrorists kidnap group of civilians in Syria

Scuffle between schoolchildren, students in Yerevan; 9 detained

Porsche intends to go beyond car manufacturing

Greek President to arrive in Armenia on official visit

UN Under-Secretary-General to arrive in Armenia

Locum Tenens of Armenian Apostolic Church of Constantinople to arrive in Armenia

Millions of California residents may lose electricity due to forest fires

Condition of Lori province firefighter, 28, is extremely serious

1 killed, 1 injured in Armenia during water works (PHOTOS)

Media: US military returns from Iraq to Syria

Artsakh President visits honey processing in village of Vank in Martakert region

US bans all Cuban airlines except Havana

Russian Defense Ministry accuses US of illegal oil export from Syria

PM makes tour of Armenia sanatorium in Vanadzor

US congresswoman threatens to sue Daily Mail for publishing her nude photos

Criminal Executive Service explains reasons for ban on visiting Arsen Babayan

US budget deficit reaches nearly trillion dollars

WB on Armenia CB head's statement: Doing Business 2020 report contains no inaccuracies

Over 3,000 people in Japan spends night at airport amid heavy rains

Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire over 170 times

Sharmazanov on FM interview: He does not even mention that Artsakh is historic Armenian territory

Armenian President sends congratulatory message on Vanadzor Day

US court obliges Justice Department to provide secret evidence from Mueller’s investigation to Congress

3 injured in Yerevan road clash

Sasna Tsrer: Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan should be removed from his post

US, China close to finalizing trade deal

Brazil not recognize election results in Bolivia

Pentagon signs $ 10 billion deal with Microsoft, leaving Amazon out of work

Newspaper: After Amulsar's critical opinion, SRC representatives visit guest house of MP’s family

Newspaper: Top CoE officials to visit Armenia to 'break' stereotypes on Istanbul Convention

Newspaper: Yerevan mayor is going to raise salary from January?

Newspaper: Law enforcement officials complain as PM does not give them rest

US still trying to persuade Turkey to get rid of S400

Armenian PM awards Soviet football legend

US trade advisor: China is trying to bring US to its knees

Reports: 23 killed as protests resume in Iraq

Armenian and Russian foreign ministries hold political consultations

PM: Diversification of foreign economic relations one of priorities of Armenia’s presidency of EAEU

Armenia, Russia PMs meet in Moscow

Pashinyan: Signing deals with China and Serbia testifies to increasing importance of Eurasian Union

Mnatsakanyan: We've been engaged in very heavy conversation both with Iranian and American partners

Eurasian Union, Serbia sign free-trade agreement

Pentagon chief: US to strengthen military presence in Syria

Rescuer injured in Lori fire is extremely critical

My Step: Armenians are not a threat, but benefits for EU

Foreign Minister: We are not staying with Moscow, Brussels or Washington, we are staying only in Yerevan

Trump: Turkey fully understands not to fire on the Kurds

Armenian parliament speaker meets French Senate head

Soldier kills eight fellow servicemen in Russia

Armenian FM: We have been waiting from Azerbaijan a signal, a message which refers to our interests

Deputy FM: Armenia citizens complain to MFA about foreign embassies’ activities

Lawyer: Entrepreneur Samvel Mayrapetyan must be under supervision of doctors before 2nd surgery

Two arrested on suspicion of killing 39 Chinese migrants in Britain

FM at BBC HardTalks: I’ve made a choice to move from diplomatic career to politics

Ex-head of Serzh Sargsyan's security hands over AMD 3 billion to state

Armenian lawmakers to visit Rome, Naples

Armenian parliament speaker meets with Co-Rapporteur of PACE Monitoring Committee

FM says Armenia pursues development agenda and cannot exclude Artsakh people

1 rescuer killed, 1 injured in Lori province fire, Armenian Emergencies minister arrives at scene

SCR: Locomotive brigades violated Armenian legislation

Armenia Special Investigation Service interviews parliament secretariat head as witness

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Armenia border villages to have LED lighting through "Bright Border" project

Slovenian parliament speaker: Armenia-EU deal to be ratified in near future

EU ambassador doubts Armenia understands essence of visa liberalization

US Secret Service interviews Eminem over Ivanka Trump lyrics

PM: Strategic vision of Armenia's transformation is crucial to long-term development of our country (VIDEO)

Political technologist: Arsen Babayan accused of helping to usurp power, but there is no usurper

NGO head: Armenian new government is actively working on liberalizing visa regime with EU

Armenian PM Pashinyan arrives in Moscow

Armen Sarkissian visits Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Court extends arrest of Kyrgyz ex-president

Ombudsman's representatives pay visits to Defense Ministry’s military units

Armenian president visits Asahi Group in Japan

Kommersant: Russian specialists to gain access to biological laboratory in Armenia

Bright Armenia party leader has no desire to meet with Nairi Hunanyan