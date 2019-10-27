Lorry driver charged with murder of 39 people in Essex

A driver of the lorry has been charged with the murder of 39 people who were found dead in a refrigerator trailer 32 kilometers far from Londo, BBC reported.
Maurice Robinson, 25, was arrested and charged also with people trafficking, immigration and money laundering offences.
Police detained two other suspects, a man and a woman, both 38. Police arrested another 20-year-old man who is “of interest” to the Essex Police investigation.
Police initially believed the victims were Chinese nationals.
According to earlier reports, the embassies of Vietnam and China are working closely with the investigators to identify the dead.