Yerkrapah Volunteer Union members visit Yerablur Military Pantheon

YEREVAN. – Members of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union headed by their chairman Sasun Mikaelyan visited Yerablur Military Pantheon on Sunday morning to pay tribute to Vazgen Sargsyan on the 20th anniversary of the October 27 attack.
Vazgen Sargsyan's brother, former PM Aram Sargsyan was also present.
As a result of the crime committed 20 years ago, NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Vice Presidents Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, MPs Armenak Armenakyan, Henrik Abrahamyan, Mikael Kotanyan, and Deputy Minister of Operations Leonard Petrosyan were killed.
The gunmen were Nairi Hunanyan, Karen Hunanyan, Eduard Grigoryan, Vram Galstyan, and Derenik Bejanyan.
The court verdict in the “October 27” case was published on December 2, 2003.
According to the court ruling, six convicts—including their head Nairi Hunanyan, his brother Karen Hunanyan, their uncle Vram Galstyan, Derenik Bejanyan, Edik Grigoryan and Ashot Knyazyan—were sentenced to life imprisonment. Hamlet Stepanyan was sentenced to 14 years in prison.