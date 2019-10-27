Armenian Defense Minister: There are convicts on October 27 and they are in jail

YEREVAN. – Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said he is the concerned party for the October 27 case to be disclosed, if it has not been disclosed or if there are persons who were guided by others to commit this crime.

“There are convicts who are in jail. I consider the trial is over, I can't talk about the rest of the issues right now. If new facts emerge over time, there may be a change. It is a matter of time, it [the crime] cannot remain undisclosed,” Tonoyan said when asked by reporters whether the case has to be re-opened.

Today is the 20th anniversary of the deadly shootings in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia. Five gunman led by Nairi Hunanyan entered the hall and shot down NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan and other six deputies.

Tonoyan said early release of Nairi Hunanyan is out of the question.