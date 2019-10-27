Armenian Defense Minister rejects resignation rumors

YEREVAN. – Armenian Defense Minister does not want to think about his resignation.
Reporters asked Davit Tonoyan about the latest speculations on his resignation that appeared in the media several weeks ago.
Asked whether the mood in the society was checked by publishing such reports, Tonoyan said: “may be”.
The Minister emphasized there are no differences between him and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
“I do not want to think about it [resignation] as an official who is engaged in security and defense issues. I do not have time for rumors and speculations,” he added.