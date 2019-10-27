Armenian minister rules out conspiracy theory in relation to April war

YEREVAN. – The Armenian diplomats are responding skillfully to the international reaction following Armenian PM’s statements on Artsakh, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters at the Yerablur Military Cemetery.
He was asked to comment on the reaction to Nikol Pashinyan’s “Artsakh is Armenia, period” statement, and especially the remark by BBC’s Hard Talk host Stephen Sackur who said “Arstakh is a territory where Armenians live” during his interview with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
Tonoyan urged “not to draw him in these statements” and added that he had informed about his position before.
Asked how he imagines the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Tonoyan said: “I imagine it by achieving victory, this is the only option. The Artsakh issue is settled”.
Speaking about the situation on the border, he described it is relatively peaceful.
“The situation is under control, there are shots that are conditioned by engineering works,” he added.
The Defense Minister also commented on the work of the committee investigating the April 2016 war. He assured that the committee is working closely with the Defense Ministry, and all necessary documents are being provided. Asked what he will do if he is called to testify before the committee, Tonoyan replied: “If they call me, I will go there”.
The Minister also ruled out the possibility of a war due to conspiracy: “I exclude the Armenian conspiracy”. He hopes that the committee investigating the April war will put an end to the rumors.