Media reports: Operation against al-Baghdadi lasted 4 hours

An operation of American troops during which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was reportedly killed lasted four hours, Turkish media reported.
According to the sources, the U.S. military arrived in the north of Syria by eight helicopters. First the helicopters attacked positons of militants near Barisha settlement and later were joined by land operation. Two drones were also used during the operation.
President of the United States Donald Trump is expected to deliver an official statement from the White House in coming hours.
“Something very big has just happened!” he tweeted.