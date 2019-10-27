RPA and ARF representatives pay tribute to victims of October 27 attack

YEREVAN. – Representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and ARF Dashnaktsutyun paid tribute to the victims of the October 27 attack.

Talking to reporters, spokesperson for RPA Eduard Sharmazanov described the attack as “a crime against the Republic of Armenia”.

“If there are new circumstances, let the law enforces deal with it. RPA is one of the most concerned parties for the October 27 crime to be disclosed fully if it hasn’t been done. There is no other force which is more concerned about the matter than we are, first of all because Vazgen Sargsyan was our leader,” he added.

Today is the 20th anniversary of the deadly shootings in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia. Five gunman led by Nairi Hunanyan entered the hall and shot down NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan and other six deputies.

As a result of the crime committed 20 years ago, NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Vice Presidents Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, MPs Armenak Armenakyan, Henrik Abrahamyan, Mikael Kotanyan, and Deputy Minister of Operations Leonard Petrosyan were killed.

Asked whether ex-president Serzh Sargsyan is ready to provide details as he was holding a key position in 1999 when the attack was carried out, Sharmazanov said Sargsyan had already provided details.