Sunday
October 27
Family members of Karen Demirchyan visit Komitas pantheon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – Family members of the former president of Armenia’s National Assembly Karen Demirchyan visited Komitas pantheon where he is buried to honor his memory on the 20th anniversary of the October 27 attack.

Today is the 20th anniversary of the deadly shootings in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia. Five gunman led by Nairi Hunanyan entered the hall and shot down NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan and other six deputies.

As a result of the crime committed 20 years ago, National Assembly President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Vice Presidents Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, MPs Armenak Armenakyan, Henrik Abrahamyan, Mikael Kotanyan, and Deputy Minister of Operations Leonard Petrosyan were killed.
