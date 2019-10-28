News
Monday
October 28
News
Monday
October 28
London bystanders beat armed robber outside jewelry store
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


Random bystanders administered justice on the street as an armed robber of a jewelry store ran out into the street in west London, the Daily Mail reports.

Shortly thereafter, a video of what happened on the Internet shows a group of three armed suspects ram into the window of a currency exchange point near a store and start robbing it.

As bystanders approached the store, one of the criminals fled on a motorcycle. The other robber pointed his gun at the bystanders, and the third failed to flee. The bystanders attacked the armed criminal and beat him.
