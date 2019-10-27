Pashinyan: Monument to Karen Demirchyan will be placed next year

YEREVAN. – A monument to the ex-president of Armenia’s National Assembly Karen Demirchyan, who was killed during the October 27 attack, will be place in 2020, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan told Demirchyan’s widow.
“We hope to be on time for 2020,” he told Mrs. Rima Demirchyan.
Talking to reporters politician’s widow said she has no expectations in relation to the new developments over the case, but there is always hope.
“I have no expectations, but there is always hope. As it is a very important issue to calm the society, not for us only,” she said.
Today is the 20th anniversary of the deadly shootings in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia. Five gunman led by Nairi Hunanyan entered the hall and shot down NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan and other six deputies.
As a result of the crime committed 20 years ago, NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Vice Presidents Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, MPs Armenak Armenakyan, Henrik Abrahamyan, Mikael Kotanyan, and Deputy Minister of Operations Leonard Petrosyan were killed.