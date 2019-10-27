Head of Armenian parliament: There is no place for violence in our political life

YEREVAN. – Twenty years after October 27 attack we have to remember and continue condemning this crime that violated the way of natural development of Armenia, president of Armenia’s National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan said.

“President of the National Assembly, PM, other state officials were killed on October 27, 1999. This day will always remain as one of the darkest chapters of the history of our independent state.

20 years after we have to remember and continue condemning this crime which violated the way of natural development of Armenia and reiterate there is no place for violence in our public and political life,” he wrote on Facebook.

Today is the 20th anniversary of the deadly shootings in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia. Five gunman led by Nairi Hunanyan entered the hall and shot down NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan and other six deputies.

As a result of the crime committed 20 years ago, NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Vice Presidents Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, MPs Armenak Armenakyan, Henrik Abrahamyan, Mikael Kotanyan, and Deputy Minister of Operations Leonard Petrosyan were killed.