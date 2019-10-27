Former ombudswoman: It is cynical to turn crime into playing card in political field

YEREVAN. – If the murderer Nairi Hunanyan is hiding some facts from the law enforces, he has to be punished once again, ex-Armenia ombudswoman Larisa Alaverdyan told reporters.

Hunanyan was leading a group that seized the Armenian parliament on October 27, 1999 and killed Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, president of the Armenian parliament Karen Demirchyan and other six deputies.

“There have to be experienced investigators who can find out what he can say. It is a crime, and it is cynical to turn into a playing card in political field. Do I have to believe a man who committed such a brutal and cynical crime if he is bargaining? Isn’t his freedom the cost of trade?” she wonders.

Alaverdyan added that neither she, nor many other people could trust Hunanyan’s words. She recalled her meeting with Hunanyan many years ago, adding that he behaved as if he was a hero.

