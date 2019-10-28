Car slides about 700 meters into Armenia valley, woman driver hospitalized

One person was injured and hospitalized after a road accident in Armenia.
On October 27, at 9:42pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report informing that a car accident had occurred at the Spitak bends, and rescuers were needed.
Two fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene.
It turned out that a car (driver Viktoria Kh., born in 1990) had gone off road on the Spitak-Yerevan section of the M-3 highway and slid about 700 meters into the nearby ravine.
Rescuers carried Viktoria Kh. to the waiting ambulance.
She was hospitalized at Spitak medical center, where doctors assessed her health as satisfactory.