25 companies submit applications to build animal slaughterhouses in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Twenty-five food businessmen from all provinces of Armenia, and which are already building animal slaughterhouses and have submitted applications and plans for their construction, were invited to the Food Safety Inspectorate.

Recalling that slaughterhouse slaughter will be mandatory for all food chain operators in Armenia as of January 15, 2020, head of the Inspectorate, Georgi Avetisyan, stressed that maximum efforts will be made to provide consumers with slaughterhouse meat.

The businessmen spoke about the acquisition of equipment, land development, sanitary and hygienic norms, as well as financial investments. They noted that the issue of staff training is important to them.

The Inspectorate specialists presented several options for the construction of slaughterhouses and the possibilities of establishing a slaughterhouse that meets international requirements at minimal cost.