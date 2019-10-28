Underground drug laboratory liquidated in Kazakhstan

The activities of an underground laboratory for the production of synthetic drugs in Kazakhstan, Alma-Ata, the department of National Security Committee's press service reported.
About two kilograms of synthetic drugs (equivalent to about two thousand single doses) and 526 liters of precursors that were sent to the forensic chemical examination were seized in the laboratory premises, the statement said.
A resident of the city who organized the work of the laboratory was also detained.
A criminal case has been opened, an investigation is underway.