News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Underground drug laboratory liquidated in Kazakhstan
Underground drug laboratory liquidated in Kazakhstan
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The activities of an underground laboratory for the production of synthetic drugs in Kazakhstan, Alma-Ata, the department of National Security Committee's press service reported.

About two kilograms of synthetic drugs (equivalent to about two thousand single doses) and 526 liters of precursors that were sent to the forensic chemical examination were seized in the laboratory premises, the statement said.

A resident of the city who organized the work of the laboratory was also detained.

A criminal case has been opened, an investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian NSS: Cases of forgery, sale of official documents revealed, 2 people arrested
They were arrested as a result of an operative-intelligence event carried out by NSS employees…
 Armenia Multi Group director will remain in freedom
Arustamyan said that the court made a fair decision…
 Neighbor, 40, charged with murder of woman in Yerevan
The Investigative Committee of Armenia provided details ...
 1 injured in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)
The BMW X5 flew off the roadway and crashed into the wall of the building...
 Car slides about 700 meters into Armenia valley, woman driver hospitalized
Two fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene…
 Car rolls into canyon in Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Police are investigating the incident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos