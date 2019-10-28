News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Fernandez wins Argentina’s presidential election
Fernandez wins Argentina’s presidential election
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Opposition representative Fernandez, after processing more than 90% of the vote, widens the margin and wins the presidential election in Argentina, gaining 47.8% sufficient to win the first round, DW reported.

“Fernandez secured 47.8% of the vote against conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri's 41.7%, according to preliminary results with more than 90% of the vote counted. Macri conceded defeat once it was clear his center-left challenger cleared the 45% threshold to avoid a runoff,” the source noted.

According to Argentinean legislation, the victory in the first round is secured for the candidate who will gain more than 45% of the vote or 40%, but with a difference of more than 10% in relation to the closest opponent.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos