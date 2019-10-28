Fernandez wins Argentina’s presidential election

Opposition representative Fernandez, after processing more than 90% of the vote, widens the margin and wins the presidential election in Argentina, gaining 47.8% sufficient to win the first round, DW reported.
“Fernandez secured 47.8% of the vote against conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri's 41.7%, according to preliminary results with more than 90% of the vote counted. Macri conceded defeat once it was clear his center-left challenger cleared the 45% threshold to avoid a runoff,” the source noted.
According to Argentinean legislation, the victory in the first round is secured for the candidate who will gain more than 45% of the vote or 40%, but with a difference of more than 10% in relation to the closest opponent.