Armenia PM on state budget: We are guided by famous "Hope for the best, get ready for the worst" principle
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The 2019 budget had set a 4.9 percent economic growth rate. But if we look at our economic indicators for January-September, we will see a higher growth outlook. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his speech today during the discussion of Armenia’s draft state budget of 2020, at the National Assembly Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.

According to him, the government is guided by a more conservative scenario, not putting the most optimistic forecast, but a certain conservative forecast at basis of the budget to ensure macroeconomic stability.

“A 4.5% economic growth was put also on the 2018 draft budget, but we provided 5.2%. This is the right approach,” he said.

Pashinyan added that they are guided by the well-known principle: "Hope for the best, get ready for the worst."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
