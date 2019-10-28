News
Why agriculture declined in Armenia?
Why agriculture declined in Armenia?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – We have problems with agricultural indicators. In the first 10 months of this year, the volume of gross agricultural output decreased by 4.8%. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his speech today during the discussion of Armenia’s draft state budget of 2020, at the National Assembly Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.

He spoke of a delicacy in this regard: “You know that we had a problem with the import of brandy alcohol in Armenia. Brandy alcohol has been imported to Armenia for many years, but not very reliable indicators of grape purchasing have been shown. Now this mechanism is closed and the volumes of grape harvesting are more accurately expressed.

“But we also have good news regarding agriculture. According to preliminary operating data of 10 months, we have a 15% increase in export of vegetable origin agricultural products, and 3.3% increase in export of animal origin agricultural products,” said the Prime Minister.

He stressed that the economy in Armenia continues to have a very good mood. "In recent years, the global trend in economics has been such that people's economic behavior is considered a key economic factor. That is to say, equations and formulas have somehow lost their place in the public mood. I want to state that there is a very high economic mood in our country,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն
