Neighbor, 40, charged with murder of woman in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – A number of circumstances of the murder of a 64-year-old woman in Yerevan have been revealed as a result of the investigation conducted by the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
The Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that her neighbor was charged.
On October 22, a call was received from a person informing that there had been a murder in an apartment in Yerevan.
As a result of the investigation, the identity of the murder suspect was ascertained; he is a resident of Yerevan, born in 1979.
According to the investigation, on October 21, at about 8pm, the 40-year-old man had stabbed the 64-year-old woman several times with a knife during a dispute over personal relations, and in the woman's aforesaid apartment.
The man was charged, and arrest was used as a precautionary measure against him.
The investigation continues.