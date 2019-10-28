News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Neighbor, 40, charged with murder of woman in Yerevan
Neighbor, 40, charged with murder of woman in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A number of circumstances of the murder of a 64-year-old woman in Yerevan have been revealed as a result of the investigation conducted by the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that her neighbor was charged.

On October 22, a call was received from a person informing that there had been a murder in an apartment in Yerevan.

As a result of the investigation, the identity of the murder suspect was ascertained; he is a resident of Yerevan, born in 1979.

According to the investigation, on October 21, at about 8pm, the 40-year-old man had  stabbed the 64-year-old woman several times with a knife during a dispute over personal relations, and in the woman's aforesaid apartment.

The man was charged, and arrest was used as a precautionary measure against him.

The investigation continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian NSS: Cases of forgery, sale of official documents revealed, 2 people arrested
They were arrested as a result of an operative-intelligence event carried out by NSS employees…
 Armenia Multi Group director will remain in freedom
Arustamyan said that the court made a fair decision…
 1 injured in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)
The BMW X5 flew off the roadway and crashed into the wall of the building...
 Underground drug laboratory liquidated in Kazakhstan
About two kilograms of synthetic drugs...
 Car slides about 700 meters into Armenia valley, woman driver hospitalized
Two fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene…
 Car rolls into canyon in Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Police are investigating the incident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos