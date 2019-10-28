Armenia PM: In 2020 budget, compared to 2018, we have a 27.4% increase in revenue, about 30% increase in spending

YEREVAN. – The state budget of 2020 plans revenues of 1 trillion 602 billion drams. We have a 27.4% growth compared to 2018. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his speech today during the discussion of Armenia’s draft state budget of 2020, at the National Assembly Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.
“After the revolution, I have set concrete indicators of budget growth. Of course, this does not quite coincide in decimals, but given this year's experience, I hope that we will record more serious performance figures.
“In terms of cost, it is exactly the same as what I had talked about before the revolution. In terms of expenses, the increase is 29.9%, which means that we have an about 30% increase in the budget.
“It is very important how much growth we have in terms of human capital investments compared to 2018. I would assess very mildly by saying the figures are impressive, as we have a 33% increase in healthcare spending allocations compared to 2018, a 41% increase in education, science, culture and sports, a 21% increase in labor and social affairs,” the Prime Minister said.