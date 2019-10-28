News
Armenia Premier: We plan 25.3% increase in defense spending in 2020 compared to 2018
Armenia Premier: We plan 25.3% increase in defense spending in 2020 compared to 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – Compared to 2018, we plan a 25.3% increase in budget allocations for defense spending in 2020. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his speech today during the discussion of Armenia’s draft state budget of 2020, at the National Assembly Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.

“We have some legislative regulations on military spending, according to which that spending should not exceed 4 percent of the GDP.

“In 2020, we have costs in this area, which are in a bit different logic. I hope that as a result of the changes also in recent times, we will increase the volumes and tangible results of the fight against corruption, and they will also be directed at increasing the level of protection of the Republic of Armenia," Pashinyan emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
