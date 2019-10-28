Armenian PM: It is planned to increase salaries of 200 thousand citizens in 2020

A change in the socio-economic situation is expected in 2020 due to the reform of the Tax Code, which will enter into force on January 1, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday at the joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to him, the salary of 200 thousand citizens will be increased as a result of changes in the Tax Code.
“We set the same tax rate on income, which will increase the wages of citizens,” Pashinyan noted.
According to the PM, it is planned to increase pensions by 10%, and from July 1, 2020, the lump-sum benefit for the birth of a child will increase to AMD 300,000.
“We will increase the amount of the childcare allowance up to two years to AMD 25500 instead of the current AMD 18000,” PM added.