PM: I am not satisfied with road construction standard, quality in Armenia
PM: I am not satisfied with road construction standard, quality in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – We have a problem with raising standards in our country. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his speech today during the discussion of Armenia’s draft state budget of 2020, at the National Assembly Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.

According to him, he is not satisfied with the road-construction standard and quality that is adopted in Armenia today, though there is a huge change in the quality of road-construction compared to the previous one. “We need to raise standards. In general, we should raise the quality standards of the work of the government, National Assembly, local self-government bodies, law enforcement system, investigative bodies,” Pashinyan emphasized.

"Let me say that I, as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, am now optimistic about the development and future of the Armenian economy, and am confident to deliver more than ever. The Armenian economy has gained a lot of momentum, and it is the task of us all not only to not break this momentum, but also to accelerate and achieve indicators that make socioeconomic change in Armenia faster, more efficient, and more visible to all citizens of Armenia," the PM concluded.
