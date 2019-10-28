Armenia suspended official: FM Mnatsakanyan accepted fact that I am corruptor

Davit Sanasaryan, the head of the State Oversight Service (powers temporarily suspended) of Armenia, referred to Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan's interview with the BBC's HARDtalk program, where his name was also mentioned.
In this regard, Sanasaryan wrote as follows, in particular, on his Facebook page:
In response to Zohrab Mnatsakanyan's BBC # HardTalk excerpt referring to me:
Given that Minister Mnatsakanyan is still my colleague, I do not wish to refer to the whole interview, which had unacceptable accentuations for me, which I hope to speak at a meeting. But as my surname has been heard, I cannot but touch on the part that concerns me.
To the question of journalist Sackur that Mr. Sanasaryan, who is close to the Prime Minister and has been appointed head of the State Oversight Service, is now being charged when people are witnessing such a development, how can they have trust?
Minister Mnatsakanyan replied:
- But the SYSTEM RESPONDED.
The minister's response was an unacceptable mistake, from which reasonable people realize that he accepted the fact that I am a corruptor. I would like to prompt not to repeat this mistake next time and to reply to his diplomatic colleagues or journalists very clearly. The case is in court, and Sanasaryan's guilt has not been proven.