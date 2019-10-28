News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Trade turnover between Armenia and Korea grows significantly
Trade turnover between Armenia and Korea grows significantly
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The trade turnover between Armenia and Korea in the first half of 2019 amounted to $ 27 million, while for the whole last year, an indicator of $ 30 million was recorded, said Vladimir Amiryan, representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia.

His remarks came during the Armenian-Korean business forum on Monday.

According to him, the cooperation relates to high technology, engineering, and the automotive industry. 

“Exports from Korea to Armenia are observed, and it is also important to increase exports from Armenia to Korea, which is limited only to the export of wine and jewelry by $ 100,000,” he said.

Amiryan claimed that the reforms in Armenia, including the processes around the judicial system, did not affect the mood of Korean investors.

Andranik Aleksanyan, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia, in his turn, expressed hope that the forum, which is being organized for the fourth time, will become the basis for a breakthrough in trade and economic relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Finance Ministry: Government's debt indicator this year will be 50% of GDP
As for the government debt indicator, according to the minister, in the outgoing year it will be 50% of GDP...
 Armenia CB chief on Doing Business 2020 report: Not sure our partners will be ready to admit technical mistakes
Earlier, Javadyan had stated that there was a mistake in the report's rating, which, in case of correction, would place Armenia in the 37th position instead of the current 47th…
 Armenia Central Bank: By end of year, our currency reserves will be higher than previous years
This year, as there was a significant surplus of foreign currency, we were able to buy a large amount of foreign currency, the bank chief said…
 Armenia opposition MP: This budget is not revolutionary, life will not improve with this economic growth
It is quite logical that in the post-revolutionary year the GDP growth is not revolutionary…
 Zakharieva: Armenia and Bulgaria need direct regular flights
“We speak different languages, but Bulgaria and Armenia have a lot in common and this has developed historically…
 Armenian PM Pashinyan: Defense spending is planned to increase next year
According to PM, they plan to increase budget allocations by 25.3%...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos