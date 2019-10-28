Trade turnover between Armenia and Korea grows significantly

The trade turnover between Armenia and Korea in the first half of 2019 amounted to $ 27 million, while for the whole last year, an indicator of $ 30 million was recorded, said Vladimir Amiryan, representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia.

His remarks came during the Armenian-Korean business forum on Monday.

According to him, the cooperation relates to high technology, engineering, and the automotive industry.

“Exports from Korea to Armenia are observed, and it is also important to increase exports from Armenia to Korea, which is limited only to the export of wine and jewelry by $ 100,000,” he said.

Amiryan claimed that the reforms in Armenia, including the processes around the judicial system, did not affect the mood of Korean investors.

Andranik Aleksanyan, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia, in his turn, expressed hope that the forum, which is being organized for the fourth time, will become the basis for a breakthrough in trade and economic relations.