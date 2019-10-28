ESRI introduces unified data entry program in China

ESRI has introduced a single data entry program in China.
Armenian Cadastre Committee’s representative Hayk Yeritsyan also participated in the international workshop titled “The Data Ecosystem for Sustainable Development”. The workshop in Deqing, Zhejiang Province, China was organized by the UN and China's Ministry of Natural Resources.
About 100 participants from more than 15 countries presented their achievements in the implementation of national spatial data infrastructures, as well as in terms of setting sustainable development targets. The methodological issues that have emerged to facilitate and calculate the controllability of achieving sustainable development goals in individual countries were also discussed.
ESRI referred to the SDG Data Portal program, whereby each country should input the data it collected to assess the viability of the 2030 sustainable development goals.