Monday
October 28
Ambassador: Armenia can learn from Korea’s IT experience
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Innovations

There is great potential for cooperation between Armenia and Korea in the field of information technology, in which Armenia has far-reaching goals, and Korean experience can be useful for it, Korean ambassador Lee Sok-bae told reporters on Monday.

His remark came during the Armenian-Korean business forum in Yerevan on Monday.

The ambassador noted that during a recent meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, the latter expressed the hope that bilateral trade and economic relations will reach a new level.

According to him, Korean businessmen have a weak idea of ​​the Armenian economy, and this year it is expected to send a delegation to Yerevan to fill the gap.
