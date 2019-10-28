Ambassador: Armenia can learn from Korea’s IT experience

There is great potential for cooperation between Armenia and Korea in the field of information technology, in which Armenia has far-reaching goals, and Korean experience can be useful for it, Korean ambassador Lee Sok-bae told reporters on Monday.
His remark came during the Armenian-Korean business forum in Yerevan on Monday.
The ambassador noted that during a recent meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, the latter expressed the hope that bilateral trade and economic relations will reach a new level.
According to him, Korean businessmen have a weak idea of the Armenian economy, and this year it is expected to send a delegation to Yerevan to fill the gap.