Residents of some Yerevan buildings are protesting

YEREVAN. – The deceived residents of 4-16 Yekmalyan Street buildings in Yerevan, whose apartments were recognized eminent domain 10 years ago for the purpose of building private multi-story buildings, today are protesting outside their old homes, and demanding compensation for their apartments.

“We have been fighting for 13 years. Since the revolution, this is the 10th video shoot that we have called, invited the Government, municipality, district administration, but have only been ignored. Now we will go and show the ‘velvet scent.’ Aren't we the proud citizens of this country? With all the residents, we even had a resident with a wheelchair, we went to the Government House on Demirchyan Street, which lives on 20,000 square meters, but to this day there is no answer,” one demonstrator said.

The residents had even offered Mayor Hayk Marutyan the investor they had found, but the mayor had disagreed.

Twenty-eight families are fighting for their rights. They were evicted from their homes in 2005.