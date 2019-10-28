News
Mark Esper, Azerbaijani defense minister discuss prospects of military cooperation
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The meeting was held between US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Azerbaijani media reported.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of military ties between Azerbaijan and the US both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of NATO, including expanding cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and military-medical spheres, as well as issues of regional and global security.

Aide exchange of views took place regarding the participation of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in the NATO mission in Afghanistan.
