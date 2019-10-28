President: Armenia can become large international “port” in global data “ocean”

YEREVAN. – I assess the meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as positive. We agreed to work together to organize an Armenian-Japanese business forum. It will most likely take place in Japan to present Armenia broader to Japan and Japanese businessmen. President Armen Sarkissian said this when answering Shant TV’s question on the results of his recent working visit to Japan.

The President noted that in order to work with one another, one must first get to know one another. “We know them better because Japanese products - ranging from cars, big mechanical devices to the latest electronics - exist in Armenia. Therefore, this forum will be an opportunity to showcase the Armenian scientific and industrial potential to them, primarily in the areas of mathematical modeling, large-scale data management, and artificial intelligence," the Armenian President emphasized. "The interest of cooperation is mutual. The Japanese side's interest was more than I expected. There is interest as the world changes. Many things in this world will not be the same, and everyone understands that new approaches, new markets and relationships are needed. Armenia has great opportunities here, of course.”

Speaking of ways to succeed as a country, the president said one of the respective factors is having a vision. “Armenia does not have a sea, but it can become a new ‘port’ for information and big data. If we can turn Armenia in the information ocean into a port where large volumes of digital data enter and exit after being processed and redistributed worldwide, we will succeed," he said.

The President also attached importance to human contacts, considering them a valuable source of success, problem-solving, dialogue, and advancement.