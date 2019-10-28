News
Bulgarian FM: Karabakh conflict should be resolved under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group
Bulgarian FM: Karabakh conflict should be resolved under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Karabakh conflict should be resolved under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, Bulgarian FM Ekaterina Zakharieva told reporters in Yerevan.

Asked to comment on Bulgaria’s plans to purchase Azerbaijani gas and positions on the Karabakh conflict, the minister noted that this is an important program. 

Bulgaria has very good relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia, she said adding that stability, prosperity, settlement of frozen conflicts in the region are EU priorities. 

According to her, the only way to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is through a peaceful dialogue under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. 

Zakharieva noted that there are many frozen conflicts in the region, this is a safety issue for people and the first item on the agenda and it will be very important to solve them through talks so that this does not limit economic development.

"We have a special approach to the South Caucasus,” she added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
