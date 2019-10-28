Sona Aghekyan: We give AMD 387 million for Armenia PM, parliament speaker to live in government mansion

YEREVAN. – Demands to open the gate of a government summerhouse and not to “dilapidate” millions from the budget to keep two families. Sona Aghekyan, a former member of the Yerevan Council of Elders and a member of the Yerevan Alternative Municipality initiative, said this at a news conference today.

"We give about 387 million drams for [PM] Nikol [Pashinyan] and [parliament speaker] Ararat [Mirzoyan] to live in the government mansion. What are these two citizens doing to improve the life of the citizen of the Republic of Armenia? I, as a citizen, have not recorded any step in my life, in the lives of my loved ones or in the daily life of the country. The Alternative Yerevan Municipality will consistently demand that the families of Mr. Nikol and Mr. Ararat leave the 74 Dzorap [Street] because they do not have the right to live in the area. Why is this government stealing our budget through secret decisions?” Sona Aghekyan asked, noting that another $2 million were allocated to renovate third President Serzh Sargsyan's former residence so that the prime minister's family could live there.

She noted that she condemns such behavior and demands that they not utter the word “revolution” until they return to their apartments.