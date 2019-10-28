News
Monday
October 28
News
Armenian FM: Armenia and Azerbaijani leaders’ meeting not scheduled yet
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan has not been scheduled yet, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, now it is planned to continue meetings at the level of foreign ministers, which has earlier been announced. 

Asked to comment whether there is a specific document on the negotiating table, the minister noted that over 27 years of talks, not one document was prepared, and now the parties are working on principles designed to ensure proportionality.

Commenting on his interview to BBC, which caused various comments in the Armenian public, the Minister noted that such a diversity of opinions spoke about pluralism and democracy in the country and he is grateful for different opinion.

According to him, he was guided by the desire to convey to the international community a message about the need to protect the rights - personal and collective - of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. And it is necessary that the rights be protected today and tomorrow, Mnatsakanyan noted, recalling that Armenia, as a full member of the international community, acts as a guarantor of the rights of residents of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
