News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Karabakh legislature speaker congratulates Canada’s Parliamentary Friends of People of Artsakh group members
Karabakh legislature speaker congratulates Canada’s Parliamentary Friends of People of Artsakh group members
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

On October 28, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Ashot Ghoulyan, sent congratulatory letters to Rachael Harder, head of the Parliamentary Friends of the People of Artsakh group of the Canadian House of Commons,  and other members of the group on being re-elected to parliament.

The letter specifically states that the people of Artsakh greatly appreciate Harder’s involvement and support as the leader of the aforesaid group in matters of Armenian importance.

Also, Ghoulyan expressed confidence that her work will also contribute to the deepening of cooperation between Canada and Artsakh, in particular, to the strengthening of humanitarian cooperation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh President visits honey processing in village of Vank in Martakert region
The president highlighted the importance of such workshops within the context of developing apiculture in Artsakh...
 Arshavir Garamyan: It is necessary to carefully study, analyze geopolitical, military-political situation
“I appeal to newly minted politicians. It is necessary to carefully and seriously study…
Artsakh President signs decree on conferring title to Shoura Ohanyan
Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan has signed a decree on conferring honorary title
 Artsakh FM, Laurent Wauquiez sign joint declaration
Masis Mayilian presented the foreign policy priorities of Artsakh and touched upon the establishment of cooperation...
 Karabakh parliament speaker, Armenian Assembly of America delegation discuss Artsakh elections
Ashot Ghoulyan President of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) and Armenia Tree Project founder Carolyn Mugar, and AAA co-chair Anthony Barsamian…
 Karabakh FM: Stepanakert airport operation is on agenda
As it is known, the airport does not function because Azerbaijan uses its membership in ICAO and creates obstacles…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos