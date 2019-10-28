Karabakh legislature speaker congratulates Canada’s Parliamentary Friends of People of Artsakh group members

On October 28, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Ashot Ghoulyan, sent congratulatory letters to Rachael Harder, head of the Parliamentary Friends of the People of Artsakh group of the Canadian House of Commons, and other members of the group on being re-elected to parliament.
The letter specifically states that the people of Artsakh greatly appreciate Harder’s involvement and support as the leader of the aforesaid group in matters of Armenian importance.
Also, Ghoulyan expressed confidence that her work will also contribute to the deepening of cooperation between Canada and Artsakh, in particular, to the strengthening of humanitarian cooperation.