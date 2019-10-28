Armenia to host Agora Yerevan 2020 for the first time

Armenia will host Agora Yerevan 2020. The Agora is one of the AEGEE's biggest events.

More than 500 young leaders from over 40 European countries will arrive in Yerevan to participate in the congress. This is a great European youth policy forum, with the involvement of renowned experts from Armenia and abroad. Congress to be held in Yerevan in 2020 from May 6 to 10 with a motto #YOUDECIDE.

The event will be an opportunity to showcase Armenia's potential and attract new investment, as well as to increase the visibility and recognition of Armenia among European youth. It will give a fresh start to the increase of youth involvement in different spheres of public life in Armenia and other European countries.

Chief organizers of Agora Yerevan 2020 Kalipso Bznuni and Isabella Khanzratyan said this decision was made taking into account the high public interest in the IT sector in Armenia, as well as the democratic processes in Armenia and reforms that contribute to strengthening cooperation between civil society and the government.