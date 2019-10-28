EU member states agree to delay Brexit until January 31, 2020

The EU 27 member states have decided to approve the UK request to postpone the Brexit date for three months - until January 31, 2020, said the head of the European Council Donald Tusk.
According to Tusk, this decision will be formally formalized in writing.
The UK was due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, that is, two years after the written notification of leaving the community.
However, members of the UK House of Commons three times rejected the draft agreement on the conditions of Brexit, reached by Brussels and the government led by Prime Minister Theresa May. As a result, the EU agreed to postpone Brexit first to April or May, then to October 31, and May was forced to resign, failing to break the deadlock. Boris Johnson, who replaced her, insists that the country should leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal, but due to a law passed by parliament, it was forced on October 19 to send a request to the European Council for a new Brexit postponement - until January 31, 2020.