Armenia National Security Service acting director on MP's information about October 27, 1999 events

If it becomes necessary, and it will definitely become necessary in this case, we will take actions. This is what acting Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon the question whether the National Security Service is planning to take certain actions in regard to the statements that deputy of the National Assembly Arman Babajanyan made about the case of the events of October 27, 1999, stating that new circumstances have emerged following his meeting with Nairi Hunanyan.

When asked if the National Security Service is planning to talk to Arman Babajanyan and listen to the recording of his meeting with Nairi Hunanyan, the acting director of the Service said the following: “I don’t know where you got the information that the meeting was voice recorded. We don’t have any problem with trusting Arman Babajanyan. If we meet, he will tell us about the whole meeting and, if it becomes necessary, and it will definitely become necessary in this case, we will take actions. Arman Babajanyan has already expressed his views to the media. In this case, nothing will stand in our way.”