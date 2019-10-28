Armenia NSS acting chief on involving Hrayr Tovmasyan in case: Investigation still underway

YEREVAN. – There has been no issue of political persecution, I beg you not to search for a subtext. This is what National Security Service (NSS) Acting Director Eduard Martirosyan told reporters in the National Assembly today, referring to calling the relatives of Constitutional Court (CC) President Hrayr Tovmasyan to the NSS.

“In order to ensure the integrity of the preparation of the direct materials, there was a matter of listening to Hrayr Tovmasyan's close relatives - his two daughters and his father. By the way, his children are 23 and 25 years old. The issue was related to property. Property was transferred to them, and we had to clarify this issue to ensure integrity,” said the NSS acting director, adding that it was not about illegal enrichment.

Asked along the lines of what case Tovmasyan's relatives were called, Martirosyan said: "We have published it, presented it in the press in sufficient detail, even in the preliminary investigation, we should not have been so present as to have a complete answer."

As to whether Hrayr Tovmasyan will be involved in the case, he replied: “An investigation is still underway. We invited him, we called. Rather, we wanted to inform him that we would invite him, not for questioning. But he did not respond to phone calls and later left for Moscow, Russia. We don't see anything there, we just wanted to inform it as a manifestation of good will. There is no need to see any political subtext here.”