Monday
October 28
Armenian Finance Ministry: Government's debt indicator this year will be 50% of GDP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Credit funds make up about AMD 204 billion, and grants - about AMD 34 billion, said Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan.

Planned incomes in 2020 will amount to AMD 1 trillion 698 billion, including tax revenues in the amount of AMD 1 trillion 602 billion.

"The deficit is expected to be AMD 183 billion. This means that in 2020 we will be able to spend AMD 1 trillion 880 billion," Janjughazyan said.

As for the government debt indicator, according to the minister, in the outgoing year it will be 50% of GDP.
Հայերեն and Русский
