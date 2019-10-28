Armenian Finance Ministry: Government's debt indicator this year will be 50% of GDP

Credit funds make up about AMD 204 billion, and grants - about AMD 34 billion, said Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan.
Planned incomes in 2020 will amount to AMD 1 trillion 698 billion, including tax revenues in the amount of AMD 1 trillion 602 billion.
"The deficit is expected to be AMD 183 billion. This means that in 2020 we will be able to spend AMD 1 trillion 880 billion," Janjughazyan said.
As for the government debt indicator, according to the minister, in the outgoing year it will be 50% of GDP.