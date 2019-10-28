Bulgarian FM in Armenia, Simon Martirosyan wins gold, 28.10.2019 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 28.10.2019:

· Two agreements were signed between the governments of Armenia and Bulgaria on Monday: a deal on automobile passenger and freight transportation and an agreement on readmission.

The signing of the documents took place within the official visit of the Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva to Yerevan.

According to Bulgarian FM, Bulgaria facilitates dialogue between Armenia and the EU on visa liberalization.

The FM also noted that direct regular flights should be set between Armenia and Bulgaria.

· Recognizing the Armenian Genocide is important from a human rights perspective, chair of the House Rules Committee Jim McGovern said in an interview to NPR.

“When you don't acknowledge what has happened - and in this case, a genocide - it paves the way for other authoritarian leaders, other dictators to - you know, to also commit genocide. So this is something important to do from a human rights perspective.”

· The state budget of 2020 plans revenues of AMD 1 trillion 602 billion.

“We have a 27.4% growth compared to 2018,” said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the discussion of Armenia’s draft state budget of 2020 at the Armenian parliament.

According to him, economic activity in Armenia is 7.1% for over 10 months of 2019.

The Prime Minister noted that international organizations, in particular the International Monetary Fund, the Asian Development Bank, all without exception revised their assessments on the issue of economic growth in Armenia with an upward trend.

The PM also added that inflation in Armenia in 10 months of this year is 1.6%.

The Armenian Finance Minister, Atom Janjughazyan, in his turn, noted that the relatively high economic growth in 2019 is explained by the growth rate in the services and industry.

According to him, it is expected that the average inflation in Armenia in the near future will be about 2%.

· October 27 was the 20th anniversary of the deadly shootings in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

As a result of the crime committed 20 years ago, NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Vice Presidents Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, MPs Armenak Armenakyan, Henrik Abrahamyan, Mikael Kotanyan, and Deputy Minister of Operations Leonard Petrosyan were killed.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan honored memory of the victims of October 27 attack on the Armenian parliament.

He was accompanied by Armen Sargsyan, brother of killed PM Vazgen Sargsyan, son and widow of Karen Demirchyan, president of the Armenian National Assembly, as well as family members and friends of other deputies killed in the attack.

· Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan won gold of the European Junior and U23 Weightlifting Championships in +109kg category.

The leader of Armenian team set a new world record in a snatch competition.

Martirosyan lifted 434 as a result of two competitions.