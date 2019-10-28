Armenia Central Bank employee salaries to increase

YEREVAN. – In 2020, the budget of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) will make 7 bln 322 mln drams, 1.3% more than in 2019. CBA Governor Arhur Javadyan said this during the National Assembly standing committees’ joint discussion of Armenia’s draft state budget of 2020.

According to him, the increase is mainly due to a 1.5% increase in staff maintenance costs. “In 2019, we have planned 7 billion 114 million drams. The increase in staff maintenance costs is conditioned by a 1.9% increase in salaries," he said.

He noted that their salaries have not been raised for 5-6 years.

Javadyan reported that the average salary increase in the banking system over the same period was estimated at 8%, adding that the average salary of the CBA staff should correspond to the average salary in the banking system.