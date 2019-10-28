News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia Central Bank employee salaries to increase
Armenia Central Bank employee salaries to increase
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2020, the budget of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) will make 7 bln 322 mln drams, 1.3% more than in 2019. CBA Governor Arhur Javadyan said this during the National Assembly standing committees’ joint discussion of Armenia’s draft state budget of 2020.

According to him, the increase is mainly due to a 1.5% increase in staff maintenance costs. “In 2019, we have planned 7 billion 114 million drams. The increase in staff maintenance costs is conditioned by a 1.9% increase in salaries," he said.

He noted that their salaries have not been raised for 5-6 years.

Javadyan reported that the average salary increase in the banking system over the same period was estimated at 8%, adding that the average salary of the CBA staff should correspond to the average salary in the banking system.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CB: High rates of tax collection will be ensured by reducing shadow economy
“Capital expenditures will increase by 2.2 % and will amount to 5% of GDP…
CB: Average inflation in Armenia in 2020 will increase briefly and remain low
“In recent years, judging by household surveys conducted regularly by the Central Bank…
 Armenia CB chief on Doing Business 2020 report: Not sure our partners will be ready to admit technical mistakes
Earlier, Javadyan had stated that there was a mistake in the report's rating, which, in case of correction, would place Armenia in the 37th position instead of the current 47th…
 Armenia Central Bank: By end of year, our currency reserves will be higher than previous years
This year, as there was a significant surplus of foreign currency, we were able to buy a large amount of foreign currency, the bank chief said…
 Javadyan: Armenian CB is not yet competitive with commercial banks
"By law, the wages of the Central Bank should not be lower than the average salaries of commercial banks…
 Ardshinbank receives €3.5 million financing by International Bank for Economic Cooperation (IBEC)
IBEC is a multilateral development bank focused on facilitating the economic development of the Bank’s member states...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos