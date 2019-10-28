Samvel Babayan-led political party officially registered in Karabakh

The United Homeland party, led by Samvel Babayan, Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander, was officially registered today by the State Register of Legal Entities of the Ministry of Justice of the Artsakh Republic. The party's Facebook page informs about this.
"With his decision, the decisions at the founding congress of the party on September 22, according to which the liberal and progressive United Homeland party, led by Artsakh hero Samvel Babayan, will from now on function in Artsakh, has been ratified," the post reads.