Armenian parliamentary speaker meets with Venice Commission President

On October 25, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio during the conference of heads of parliaments of member states of the Council of Europe.

As reported the National Assembly, during the meeting, the parties touched upon the course of judicial and legal reforms taking place in Armenia and discussed the course of amendments to the Electoral Code and the law on political parties.

The agenda for closer cooperation with the Venice Commission was also discussed.