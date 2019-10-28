Armenian judge: There are circumstances that may become reason for my self-recusal

There are circumstances that may serve as a reason for my self-recusal. This is what Judge of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction Davit Balayan stated during the trial over the case of head of the State Oversight Service (powers temporarily suspended) Davit Sanasaryan and former Service employees today.
Balayan emphasized that he and Davit Sanasaryan’s attorney Arsen Sardaryan had participated in a seminar abroad from October 14 to 18.
Davit Balayan informed that Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan is involved as a witness in the case, and director of the Oncology Institute, who has been dismissed from office, is the son of Torosyan’s uncle.
The parties to the procedure didn’t file a motion for self-recusal.
“Dear judge, I started being persecuted six months ago, and I call on you to not become a part of this,” Davit Sanasaryan said, to which the judge told him not to call on him to do anything.
According to the indictment, David Sanasaryan, being the head of the State Oversight Service, used his official position contrary to the interests of the service and failed to fulfill his official duties in connection with the procurement procedures organized for the purchase of medical equipment for the St. Gregory the Illuminator and Vanadzor Medical Centers.