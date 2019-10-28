News
News
US to expand sanctions against Iran
US to expand sanctions against Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

The US will expand sanctions against Iran, said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Jerusalem.

According to him, they are campaigning for maximum pressure through sanctions, Reuters reported.

“We have executed on a maximum pressure campaign for sanctions. They have worked, they are working, they are cutting off the money,” Mnuchin said.

He told Netanyahu: “We will continue to ramp up, more, more, more ... I just came from a very productive working lunch with your team. They gave us a bunch of very specific ideas that we will be following up.”
