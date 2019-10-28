Over AMD 34 billion planned to be allocated to Armenian special services in 2020

To implement 15 events included in eight programs, it is planned to allocate AMD 12.77 billion to the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations next year, said the head Armenian Ministry of Finance Atom Janjughazyan.

According to him, in 2020 it is expected to allocate AMD 64.9 billion to the police, excluding extrabudgetary funds.

“It is planned that these funds will be implemented 19 events in 10 different programs,” the Finance Minister said, adding that a significant part of the allocated funds, as before, will be aimed at ensuring public law and order.

It is planned to allocate AMD 34.5 billion to meet the needs of the National Security Service of Armenia.

“About AMD 31 billion will be allocated for the implementation of the national security program. Compared to last year, we have recorded an increase in expenses in this area,” Janjughazyan said.