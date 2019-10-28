Armenian acting police chief visits military posts on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia's acting police chief Arman Sargsyan and police troops commander Vahe Ghazaryan yesterday visited the military posts on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border where officers of the police troops are on duty.
Arman Sargsyan met with the border guard police officers, was told about the living conditions of the officers and asked about the peculiarities of the service.
The acting police chief thanked the border guards for their patriotic service and noted that their rear is strong due to their fellow officers.
A group of officers of the police troops were awarded with special titles, badges and awards for their faithful service under the orders of Arman Sargsyan.
At the end of the visit, Arman Sargsyan wished the border guard officers peace and good service.