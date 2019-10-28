Acting police chief: Armenia is not a police state

Armenia is not a police state at all, said Armenian acting chef police Arman Sargsyan.

So, according to him, in Armenia, 412 police officers fall on 100 thousand inhabitants.

“In France, this figure is 313 people, in Italy - 465. That is, the Italians have a higher figure than ours. In Belgium, this figure is 412 people,” he said.

According to him, Armenia has no problems on this issue that could cause concern. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that in the CIS countries this indicator is significantly higher. “So, for example, in Kazakhstan this figure is 444, in Russia - 547, and in Belarus - 813,” he noted.